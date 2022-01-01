Quesadillas in North Canton

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

CHICKEN WINGS

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

6976 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.4 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Walther's Twin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Walther's Twin Tavern

430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton

Avg 4.1 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Table Six image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Table Six

6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Table Quesadilla$10.50
quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, mexican street corn, two cheeses and cilantro
