Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
North Haven
/
North Haven
/
Pumpkin Pies
North Haven restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Shoreline Diner
345 Boston post road, Guilford
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie
$5.00
(Vegan/GF) whipped cream & pistachio pumpkin truffle
More about Shoreline Diner
ICE CREAM
Moon Rise Cafe
2 Broadway, North Haven
Avg 4.8
(811 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie Latte
$4.35
More about Moon Rise Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in North Haven
Pies
Omelettes
Hot Chocolate
Cappuccino
Muffins
Cake
More near North Haven to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Middlefield
No reviews yet
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Guilford
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston