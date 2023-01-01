Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
North Haven
/
North Haven
/
Chili
North Haven restaurants that serve chili
Shoreline Diner
345 Boston post road, Guilford
No reviews yet
Vegan Bean Chili
$0.00
(GF)
More about Shoreline Diner
J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
243 State St, North Haven
No reviews yet
Chili Mac
$0.00
Crock full of our housemade mac n' cheese mixed with our spicy chili
Quart Chili
$14.50
More about J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
Browse other tasty dishes in North Haven
Nachos
Tacos
Cake
Pumpkin Pies
Mac And Cheese
Grilled Chicken
Cappuccino
Cookies
More near North Haven to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Guilford
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Middlefield
No reviews yet
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(290 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(124 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(708 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1309 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston