Chicken tenders in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$12.50
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, and black olives topped with crispy chicken fingers and served with blue cheese dressing
Chicken Fingers$10.50
Chicken fingers served with celery and bleu cheese (Hot, Medium, Mild, or BBQ)
Chicken Finger Wrap$11.50
Chicken fingers tossed in Buffalo sauce, rolled with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
10 Chicken Tenders$23.00
Served with fries and your choice of sauce.
5 Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with fries and your choice of sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, pepperjack cheese. Served with our signature French fries.
Chicken Tender Bomber$11.49
Chicken tenders, medium sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, seasoned tomatoes.
Chicken Tender Meal Deal #3$32.99
- 12-pc Hand-Dipped Chicken Tenders
- Choice of 2 Dipping Sauces
- Fresh Mashed Potatoes
- Gravy
- Coleslaw
Serves up to 4 people
Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers Kids$6.00
2 fingers plain or sauced, choice of fries or apple sauce and Lynda's famous chocolate chip cookie!
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers (15 pc)$23.99
#5 Chicken Finger 6"$8.04
2 chicken fingers with fries$6.99
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Sub Whole$15.00
4 Chicken Fingers$9.00
Chicken Finger Sub Half$11.00
