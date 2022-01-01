Chicken tenders in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, and black olives topped with crispy chicken fingers and served with blue cheese dressing
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.50
Chicken fingers served with celery and bleu cheese (Hot, Medium, Mild, or BBQ)
|Chicken Finger Wrap
|$11.50
Chicken fingers tossed in Buffalo sauce, rolled with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda
|10 Chicken Tenders
|$23.00
Served with fries and your choice of sauce.
|5 Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Served with fries and your choice of sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, pepperjack cheese. Served with our signature French fries.
|Chicken Tender Bomber
|$11.49
Chicken tenders, medium sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, seasoned tomatoes.
|Chicken Tender Meal Deal #3
|$32.99
- 12-pc Hand-Dipped Chicken Tenders
- Choice of 2 Dipping Sauces
- Fresh Mashed Potatoes
- Gravy
- Coleslaw
Serves up to 4 people
Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda
|Chicken Fingers Kids
|$6.00
2 fingers plain or sauced, choice of fries or apple sauce and Lynda's famous chocolate chip cookie!
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|Chicken Fingers (15 pc)
|$23.99
|#5 Chicken Finger 6"
|$8.04
|2 chicken fingers with fries
|$6.99