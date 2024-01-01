Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Northbrook
/
Northbrook
/
Cannolis
Northbrook restaurants that serve cannolis
Francesca's North
1145 Church St, Northbrook
No reviews yet
Ricotta Cannoli
$11.95
Warm spices, candied apples, walnut streausal, brown butter caramel
More about Francesca's North
Napolita - Northbrook -
1349 Shermer Road, Northbrook
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$7.00
More about Napolita - Northbrook -
Browse other tasty dishes in Northbrook
Risotto
Sweet Potato Fries
French Toast
Cheese Pizza
Brisket
Penne
Chocolate Cake
Grilled Chicken
More near Northbrook to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Highland Park
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Deerfield
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Wheeling
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Highwood
No reviews yet
Morton Grove
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1863 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(588 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(549 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2450 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston