Mac and cheese in Northville

More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
345 E. Cady St., Northville
|Masala Mac & Cheese
|$9.50
Delicious cheesey homemade Mac and cheese spiced with our special blend of spices. Served with a cornbread muffin.
More about Browndog - Northville
Browndog - Northville
120 East Main Street, Northville
|Smoked Mac & Cheese
|$12.50
Smoked mac 'n cheese made with a six cheese blend and topped with Ritz cracker crust. Add pulled pork, chicken, or brussel sprouts (pictured with pulled pork).
**featured on Travel Channel's FOOD PARADISE!