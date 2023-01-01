Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Northville

Northville restaurants
Northville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

345 E. Cady St., Northville

Masala Mac & Cheese$9.50
Delicious cheesey homemade Mac and cheese spiced with our special blend of spices. Served with a cornbread muffin.
Browndog - Northville

120 East Main Street, Northville

Smoked Mac & Cheese$12.50
Smoked mac 'n cheese made with a six cheese blend and topped with Ritz cracker crust. Add pulled pork, chicken, or brussel sprouts (pictured with pulled pork).
**featured on Travel Channel's FOOD PARADISE!
