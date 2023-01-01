Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori chicken in Northville

Go
Northville restaurants
Toast

Northville restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Banner pic

 

Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road

16923 Ridge Road, Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$12.99
Marinated chicken cooked in a tandoor, which is a traditional clay oven.
More about Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road
Item pic

 

Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

345 E. Cady St., Northville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Chicken Panini$9.50
Boldly flavored tandoori-style spiced chicken with mozzarella cheese topped with onions and house tandoori sauce.
Pressed panini-style with naan bread.
Tandoori Chicken Salad$9.50
Tandoori spiced chicken over a bed of lettuce, onion, pepper and tomato with spiced creamy tandoori dressing.
Tandoori Chicken Wrap$9.50
Boldly flavored tandoori-style spiced chicken with mozzarella cheese topped with onions and house tandoori sauce.
Wrapped in a tortilla and pressed panini-style.
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Northville

Chai Lattes

Hot Chocolate

Chili

Tandoori

Naan

Waffles

Chicken Biryani

Tikka Masala

Map

More near Northville to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (348 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (604 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston