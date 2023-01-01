Tandoori chicken in Northville
Northville restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
More about Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road
Athidhi Indian Cuisine - 16923 Ridge Road
16923 Ridge Road, Northville
|Tandoori Chicken
|$12.99
Marinated chicken cooked in a tandoor, which is a traditional clay oven.
More about Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
Mithai & Chai - 345 E. Cady St.
345 E. Cady St., Northville
|Tandoori Chicken Panini
|$9.50
Boldly flavored tandoori-style spiced chicken with mozzarella cheese topped with onions and house tandoori sauce.
Pressed panini-style with naan bread.
|Tandoori Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Tandoori spiced chicken over a bed of lettuce, onion, pepper and tomato with spiced creamy tandoori dressing.
|Tandoori Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Boldly flavored tandoori-style spiced chicken with mozzarella cheese topped with onions and house tandoori sauce.
Wrapped in a tortilla and pressed panini-style.