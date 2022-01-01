Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Novato

Go
Novato restaurants
Toast

Novato restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HopMonk Tavern Novato

224 Vintage Way, Novato

Avg 3.9 (1782 reviews)
Takeout
Taco 4 Pack$21.00
2 Carnitas tacos, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, green salsa + 2 battered fish tacos, slaw and spicy aioli (Fried fish only)
Fish Tacos$11.00
Two tacos, beer battered, spicy aioli, cabbage
(Fried only)
More about HopMonk Tavern Novato
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Le Col Rouge

1531 S Novato Blvd, Novato

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$15.00
More about Le Col Rouge
Item pic

 

Finnegan's Marin Restaurant

877 Grant Avenue, Novato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Manny's Taco Salad$17.00
black beans, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, blackend chicken, cheese, guajillo vinaigrette
More about Finnegan's Marin Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Novato

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pudding

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Veggie Burgers

Calamari

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Novato to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston