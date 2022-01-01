Veggie burgers in Novato
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HopMonk Tavern Novato
224 Vintage Way, Novato
|Veggie Burger
|$18.00
Lettuce, onion, tomato, pesto aioli, brioche bun
(Vegetarian, bun contains eggs and lactose)
Super Duper Burgers
5800 Nave Drive, Novato
|POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER
|$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$7.50
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.