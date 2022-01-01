Oak Park sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Oak Park

Q-BBQ Oak Park image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Q-BBQ Oak Park

124 N. Marion, Oak Park

Avg 4.6 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac-Q-Roni$2.99
Signature 4 cheese Cavatelli pasta topped with crumbled corn bread crumbles.
1/2 Slab A la Carte$15.99
1/2 slab of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.
Papa Q Platter$38.99
The Ultimate Q Feast. A portion of all 10 smoked meats with 4 regular sides and hush puppies. Serves 2-3 hungry adults comfortably.
More about Q-BBQ Oak Park
Surf's Up image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Surf's Up

6427 North Ave, Oak Park

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Leg Dinner 🦀$36.99
A 1 lb. of Alaskan snow crab legs, corn on the cob and red potato.
FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONAID$3.00
Corn on the Cob 🌽$3.00
More about Surf's Up
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Lea French Street Food

106 North Marion, Oak Park

Avg 3.5 (133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salade Touraine$11.50
Local chicken, avocado, tomotoes, walnuts on local greens. Served with house dijon vinaigrette and baguette slices.
Le Bastille ( Turkey Cheddar)$10.50
Local Oven-Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a freskly baked baquette with dijon mustard. Served with chips.
Le LaFayette$8.00
Local bacon, egg, and cheddar on a housemade coissant.
More about Lea French Street Food

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Park

Tacos

Carne Asada

Hummus

Cinnamon Rolls

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

