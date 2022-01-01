Oak Park sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Oak Park
More about Q-BBQ Oak Park
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Q-BBQ Oak Park
124 N. Marion, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Mac-Q-Roni
|$2.99
Signature 4 cheese Cavatelli pasta topped with crumbled corn bread crumbles.
|1/2 Slab A la Carte
|$15.99
1/2 slab of baby back pork ribs, dry-rubbed and smoked in house everyday using natural hickory firewood.
|Papa Q Platter
|$38.99
The Ultimate Q Feast. A portion of all 10 smoked meats with 4 regular sides and hush puppies. Serves 2-3 hungry adults comfortably.
More about Surf's Up
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Surf's Up
6427 North Ave, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Crab Leg Dinner 🦀
|$36.99
A 1 lb. of Alaskan snow crab legs, corn on the cob and red potato.
|FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONAID
|$3.00
|Corn on the Cob 🌽
|$3.00
More about Lea French Street Food
SANDWICHES
Lea French Street Food
106 North Marion, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Salade Touraine
|$11.50
Local chicken, avocado, tomotoes, walnuts on local greens. Served with house dijon vinaigrette and baguette slices.
|Le Bastille ( Turkey Cheddar)
|$10.50
Local Oven-Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a freskly baked baquette with dijon mustard. Served with chips.
|Le LaFayette
|$8.00
Local bacon, egg, and cheddar on a housemade coissant.