Enchiladas in Oak Park

Oak Park restaurants
Oak Park restaurants that serve enchiladas

Amerikas image

 

Amerikas

734 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Enchiladas$13.00
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
More about Amerikas
Chicken Enchiladas image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Maya Del Sol

144 South Oak Park Ave, Oak Park

Avg 4.7 (3320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
pulled chicken, chihuahua cheese, mole, onion, cilantro
Veggie Enchiladas$15.00
carrots, turnips, chayote, chihuahua cheese, creamy tomatillo sauce
Veggie Enchiladas$16.00
carrots, turnips, chayote, chihuahua cheese, creamy tomatillo sauce
More about Maya Del Sol
Hecho En Oak Park image

 

Hecho En Oak Park

1053 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 4.8 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$11.95
Two (2) rolled up homemade corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and cheese, topped with green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, onions and cilantro. Accompanied with rice and smashed beans.
More about Hecho En Oak Park
Banner pic

 

Tacos El Tio #4

1115 Lake Street, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas De Pollo En Salsa Verde|Chicken Enchiladas In Green Sauce$12.99
Arroz & Frijoles|Rice & Beans
Enchiladas De Queso|Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
More about Tacos El Tio #4

