Fried rice in Oak Park

Oak Park restaurants
Oak Park restaurants that serve fried rice

Sushi House image

 

Sushi House

1107 Lake St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Chicken$13.95
Asian sticky rice, vegetables, and your choice of protein or combo. Choice of spicy available.
Fried Rice Shrimp$13.95
Asian sticky rice, vegetables, and your choice of protein or combo. Choice of spicy available.
Fried Rice Combo$13.95
Asian sticky rice, vegetables, and your choice of protein or combo. Choice of spicy available.
More about Sushi House
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

1113 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$11.95
炒饭 Chinese Fried Rice with peas, carrots, white onion, green onion, and egg.
Grandma Fried Rice$12.95
老干妈炒饭 Mild spicy. Fried Rice with traditional Spicy Chinese bean paste, peas, carrots, green onion, white onion, egg, and choice of your protein
Fried Rice$9.95
炒饭 Chinese Fried Rice with peas, carrots, white onion, green onion, and egg.
More about Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

