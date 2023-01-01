Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in North Oakland

Go
North Oakland restaurants
Toast

North Oakland restaurants that serve hummus

Nick's Pizza image

PIZZA • BAGELS

Nick's Pizza

6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$2.50
Made in house with plenty of garlic and lemon
More about Nick's Pizza
Cafe Colucci | image

 

Cafe Colucci

5849 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (5763 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Berbere Hummus$9.00
More about Cafe Colucci

