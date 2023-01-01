Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
North Oakland
/
Oakland
/
North Oakland
/
Hummus
North Oakland restaurants that serve hummus
PIZZA • BAGELS
Nick's Pizza
6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
Avg 4.1
(484 reviews)
Hummus
$2.50
Made in house with plenty of garlic and lemon
More about Nick's Pizza
Cafe Colucci
5849 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland
Avg 4.3
(5763 reviews)
Berbere Hummus
$9.00
More about Cafe Colucci
Browse other tasty dishes in North Oakland
Chili
French Toast
Tortellini
Green Beans
Arugula Salad
Spaghetti
Pappardelle
Cappuccino
More near North Oakland to explore
Lower Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
East Oakland
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
Uptown
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(193 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(58 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(291 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston