Burritos in Oberlin

Oberlin restaurants that serve burritos

Lupitas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Lupitas Mexican Restaurant

84 S Main Street, Oberlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
#13. California Burrito$8.99
More about Lupitas Mexican Restaurant
Catrina's image

 

Catrina's

27 W College St, Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Burrito$11.00
More about Catrina's
Restaurant banner

 

Agave Burritory

19 W College St, Oberlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Pork Burrito$8.75
Tortilla with Carnitas Pork, Rice or Potatoes, Beans & Toppings of your choice.
Adobo Chicken Burrito$8.25
Tortilla with Adobo Chicken, Rice or Potatoes, Beans & Toppings of your choice.
Barbacoa Beef Burrito$9.50
Tortilla with Barbacoa Beef, Rice or Potatoes, Beans & Toppings of your choice.
More about Agave Burritory

