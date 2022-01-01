Chicken satay in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve chicken satay
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Satay Chicken
|$15.45
Grilled marinated fresh chicken breast with Thai herbs served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Chicken Satay (Five Skewers)
|$10.95
Marinated chicken breast in a mixture of herb and Thai spices, grilled on skewers and served with peanut sauce.
|Kid's Chicken Satay
|$8.95
Marinated, grilled chicken skewers, rice, nuggets, and fries.