Chicken satay in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve chicken satay

banner pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Satay Chicken$15.45
Grilled marinated fresh chicken breast with Thai herbs served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Thai Table Time
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Chicken Satay (Five Skewers)$10.95
Marinated chicken breast in a mixture of herb and Thai spices, grilled on skewers and served with peanut sauce.
Kid's Chicken Satay$8.95
Marinated, grilled chicken skewers, rice, nuggets, and fries.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
banner pic

 

Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Chicken Satay$14.95
Skewers of marinated chicken breast grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

