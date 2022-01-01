Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SUSHI

The Plot

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
chickën crafted from local, organic tofu + a house waffle with syrup
***contains gluten and soy***
Chicken and waffles$16.50
crispy golden nuggets, fluffy waffle, maple syrup. featuring 'san diego soy dairy' tofu! served with habanero shallot sauce upon request.
Sloppy Waffle$13.00
house oat waffle with fresh fruit and vanilla creme ***contains gluten***
More about The Plot
Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside

3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE

Avg 4.6 (6134 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN & WAFFLES$14.00
Crispy chicken wings & a waffle served with maple syrup drizzel.
More about Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside
Consumer pic

 

The Lab Collaborative

201 North Cleveland street, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dessert Waffle (Fruity Pebbles)$15.00
More about The Lab Collaborative

Map

