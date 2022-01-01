Waffles in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve waffles
More about The Plot
SUSHI
The Plot
1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
chickën crafted from local, organic tofu + a house waffle with syrup
***contains gluten and soy***
|Chicken and waffles
|$16.50
crispy golden nuggets, fluffy waffle, maple syrup. featuring 'san diego soy dairy' tofu! served with habanero shallot sauce upon request.
|Sloppy Waffle
|$13.00
house oat waffle with fresh fruit and vanilla creme ***contains gluten***
More about Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Felix's BBQ With Soul- Oceanside
3613 OCEAN RANCH, OCEANSIDE
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$14.00
Crispy chicken wings & a waffle served with maple syrup drizzel.