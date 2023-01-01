Pies in Odessa
Odessa restaurants that serve pies
More about Piper’s Scratch Pizza Shop
Piper’s Scratch Pizza Shop
34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Customize Your MED 14" Pie
|$13.00
Start with an 14-inch cheese pizza and add your favorite fresh toppings
|Customize Your 12x12 Deep Dish Pie
|$17.00
The deep-dish style pizza starts with a base of EVOO, our 18" dough baked in our 12x12 pan, house-made sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Pick up to three of your favorite topping of your choice for additional cost per topping.
|Customize Your XL 18" Pie
|$17.00
Start with an 18 inch cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings