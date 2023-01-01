Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Odessa

Odessa restaurants
Odessa restaurants that serve pies

Piper’s Scratch Pizza Shop

34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor

Customize Your MED 14" Pie$13.00
Start with an 14-inch cheese pizza and add your favorite fresh toppings
Customize Your 12x12 Deep Dish Pie$17.00
The deep-dish style pizza starts with a base of EVOO, our 18" dough baked in our 12x12 pan, house-made sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Pick up to three of your favorite topping of your choice for additional cost per topping.
Customize Your XL 18" Pie$17.00
Start with an 18 inch cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings
More about Piper’s Scratch Pizza Shop
Hungry Greek - Starkey

12319 State Rd 54, Odessa

Side Spinach Pie$6.99
Spinach Pie$12.99
Layered Filo Dough filled with Spinach, Feta Cheese and Traditional Greek Seasoning.
More about Hungry Greek - Starkey

