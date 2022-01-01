Gyoza in Oklahoma City

Sushi Neko image

 

Sushi Neko

4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$10.00
Pan fried dumplings stuffed with pork and vegetables
More about Sushi Neko
Musashi's image

 

Musashi's

4315 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$7.50
Pan fried pork and vegetable dumplings, seven spice sauce
More about Musashi's

