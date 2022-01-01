Gyoza in
Oklahoma City
/
Oklahoma City
/
Gyoza
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve gyoza
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$10.00
Pan fried dumplings stuffed with pork and vegetables
More about Sushi Neko
Musashi's
4315 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$7.50
Pan fried pork and vegetable dumplings, seven spice sauce
More about Musashi's
Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City
Miso Soup
Pumpkin Pies
Cheese Fries
Croissants
Cookies
Caesar Salad
Black Bean Burgers
Brisket
Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore
Automobile Alley
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Oklahoma City to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Edmond
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Norman
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Yukon
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Jenks
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Newcastle
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Bixby
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston