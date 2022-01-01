Lobsters in Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liv's Shack Old Saybrook
26 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook
|LOBSTER ROLL 8oz.
|$41.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
|LOBSTER ROLL 4oz.
|$23.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
|Lobster Mac And Cheese
|$28.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with butter sautéed lobster, panko breadcrumbs, and a drizzle of truffle oil