Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Old Saybrook

Go
Old Saybrook restaurants
Toast

Old Saybrook restaurants that serve lobsters

Liv's Shack Old Saybrook image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liv's Shack Old Saybrook

26 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.6 (154 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER ROLL 8oz.$41.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
LOBSTER ROLL 4oz.$23.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
More about Liv's Shack Old Saybrook
Item pic

 

Little Pub

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac And Cheese$28.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with butter sautéed lobster, panko breadcrumbs, and a drizzle of truffle oil
More about Little Pub
Item pic

TAPAS

Aspen Restaurant

2 Main Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Lobster Bolognese$30.00
Pappardelle Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Sherry-Tarragon Cream
Large Lobster Bolognese$38.00
Pappardelle Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Sherry-Tarragon Cream
More about Aspen Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Saybrook

Chicken Tenders

Tostadas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Clams

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Burritos

Map

More near Old Saybrook to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet

Guilford

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston