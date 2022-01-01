Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook restaurants
Toast

Old Saybrook restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Little Pub

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Sesame Salmon Salad$17.00
thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle
Napa Salmon Flatbread$16.00
blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, and a chipotle honey drizzle in a warm folded flatbread
More about Little Pub
Everything Crusted Atlantic Salmon image

TAPAS

Aspen Restaurant

2 Main Street, Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Everything Crusted Salmon w/ Dill Yogurt$20.00
Everything Crusted Salmon$18.00
Everything Crusted Atlantic Salmon$29.00
Everything Crusted, Crispy Fingerling potato, Tomato-Squash Sauté, Oregano, Dill Yogurt
More about Aspen Restaurant
Liv's Oyster Bar image

 

Liv's Oyster Bar

166 Main Street, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon$33.00
Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon*
Carrot-Ginger Puree, Roasted Tomato, Asparagus, Yam, Fennel Salad, Beet Reduction
More about Liv's Oyster Bar

