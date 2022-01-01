Salmon in Old Saybrook
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
|Thai Sesame Salmon Salad
|$17.00
thai sesame grilled salmon, greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion, mandarin oranges, citrus-ginger dressing, wontons, wasabi drizzle
|Napa Salmon Flatbread
|$16.00
blackened salmon, shredded cabbage, pico, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, and a chipotle honey drizzle in a warm folded flatbread
TAPAS
Aspen Restaurant
2 Main Street, Old Saybrook
|Everything Crusted Salmon w/ Dill Yogurt
|$20.00
|Everything Crusted Salmon
|$18.00
|Everything Crusted Atlantic Salmon
|$29.00
Everything Crusted, Crispy Fingerling potato, Tomato-Squash Sauté, Oregano, Dill Yogurt