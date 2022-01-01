Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Old Saybrook

Go
Old Saybrook restaurants
Toast

Old Saybrook restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Little Pub

1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dragon Roll Burrito$16.00
sesame crusted rare seared ahi tuna, fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla
Chick N' Chedda Burrito$15.00
buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla
Guajillo Burrito$15.00
Smoky guajillo citrus pork loin, cilantro rice, roasted corn and black beans, avocado, chipotle aioli, and crumbled cotija all wrapped up in grilled flour tortilla
More about Little Pub
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cuckoo's Nest

1712 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook

Avg 3.8 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$8.00
Veggie Burrito Verde$19.00
Taco Truck Burrito Wrap$14.00
More about Cuckoo's Nest

