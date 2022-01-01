Burritos in Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook restaurants that serve burritos
More about Little Pub
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
|Dragon Roll Burrito
|$16.00
sesame crusted rare seared ahi tuna, fried brown rice, sliced avocado, house made ginger pickles and a sriracha aioli all wrapped up in a grilled whole wheat tortilla
|Chick N' Chedda Burrito
|$15.00
buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla
|Guajillo Burrito
|$15.00
Smoky guajillo citrus pork loin, cilantro rice, roasted corn and black beans, avocado, chipotle aioli, and crumbled cotija all wrapped up in grilled flour tortilla