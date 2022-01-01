Cheeseburgers in Old Saybrook
Little Pub
1231 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$14.00
three cheeseburger sliders. one cheddar, one swiss, one american. all good!
|Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with ground beef, bbq, ranch, bacon bits, tater tot crumbles
|Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
start with a half pound of hand packed Angus beef, a stack of crispy smoked bacon and your choice of cheese