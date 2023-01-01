Steak salad in Oldsmar

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Craft Street Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar

3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.9 (1955 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Salad$18.00
Chili Marinated Flank Steak, Spring Mix, Cilantro lime Vinaigrette,
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Grilled
Poblano & Onion, Cilantro Lime Crema
More about Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar
Whiskey Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
HOUSE STEAK SALAD$0.00
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.
CAESAR STEAK SALAD$0.00
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.
More about Whiskey Wings Oldsmar

