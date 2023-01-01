Steak salad in Oldsmar
Oldsmar restaurants that serve steak salad
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar
|Steak Fajita Salad
|$18.00
Chili Marinated Flank Steak, Spring Mix, Cilantro lime Vinaigrette,
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Grilled
Poblano & Onion, Cilantro Lime Crema
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|HOUSE STEAK SALAD
|$0.00
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.
|CAESAR STEAK SALAD
|$0.00
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.