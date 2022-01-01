Nachos in Olive Branch
Olive Branch restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SideStreet Burgers
9199 MS-178, Olive Branch
|Jake's Stupid BBQ Nachos
|$12.00
Sooo dang good! A pile of seasoned chips topped with White Queso, Pork Carnitas, Cilantro Creama, Sweet Memphis BBQ, Carolina BBQ, pico de gallo, and Cilantro. Substitute Chicken if you prefer.
SEAFOOD
Flava Shack Seafood
8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch
|Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
|Seafood Nachos
|$15.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
5218 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch
|BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions
|Cajun Shrimp Nachos
|$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.
|Kids Nachos
|$3.99
A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
6300 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch
|SEANS NACHOS
|$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
Tops Bar-B-Q
4824 Bethel Rd, Olive Branch
|Flamin' Hot Cheetos Nachos
|$9.29
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of Flamin' Hot Cheetos topped with white queso, jalapenos, original hot BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.