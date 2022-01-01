Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Olive Branch

Olive Branch restaurants
Olive Branch restaurants that serve nachos

Jake's Stupid BBQ Nachos image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SideStreet Burgers

9199 MS-178, Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Jake's Stupid BBQ Nachos$12.00
Sooo dang good! A pile of seasoned chips topped with White Queso, Pork Carnitas, Cilantro Creama, Sweet Memphis BBQ, Carolina BBQ, pico de gallo, and Cilantro. Substitute Chicken if you prefer.
More about SideStreet Burgers
Flava Shack Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Flava Shack Seafood

8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$13.00
Seafood Nachos$15.00
More about Flava Shack Seafood
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

5218 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions
Cajun Shrimp Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.
Kids Nachos$3.99
A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

6300 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SEANS NACHOS$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

4824 Bethel Rd, Olive Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Nachos$9.29
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of Flamin' Hot Cheetos topped with white queso, jalapenos, original hot BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Bar-B-Q Nachos$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
More about Tops Bar-B-Q

