Mochi ice cream in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve mochi ice cream
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey
|*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip
|$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a mint chocolate chip ice cream filling.
|*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry
|$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a strawberry ice cream filling.
|*Mochi Ice Cream Flight
|$8.50
SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
MiSo
625 Black Lake Blvd SW #N1, Olympia
|Mochi ice cream
|$4.00
Creamy ice cream-filled mochi balls with 3 flavors (strawberry, mango, vanilla)