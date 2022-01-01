Mochi ice cream in Olympia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (2212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a mint chocolate chip ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a strawberry ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream Flight$8.50
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

MiSo

625 Black Lake Blvd SW #N1, Olympia

Avg 4.8 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Mochi ice cream$4.00
Creamy ice cream-filled mochi balls with 3 flavors (strawberry, mango, vanilla)
More about MiSo
Item pic

SALADS

MiSo

2539 Marvin Rd NE, Suite A, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Mochi ice cream$4.00
Creamy ice cream-filled mochi balls with 3 flavors (strawberry, mango, vanilla)
More about MiSo

