Chicken pizza in Olympia

Olympia restaurants
Olympia restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Brewery City Pizza - West Olympia

2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza$28.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
12" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza$19.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
16" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza$35.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
Brewery City Pizza - Tumwater

5150 Capitol Blvd SE, Olympia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza$28.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
12" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza$19.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
More about Brewery City Pizza - Tumwater
Brewery City Pizza - Lacey

4353 Martin Way E, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza$19.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
14" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza$28.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
