Chicken pizza in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Brewery City Pizza - West Olympia
Brewery City Pizza - West Olympia
2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia
|14" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
|$28.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
|12" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
|16" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
|$35.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
More about Brewery City Pizza - Tumwater
PIZZA
Brewery City Pizza - Tumwater
5150 Capitol Blvd SE, Olympia
|14" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
|$28.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
|12" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
More about Brewery City Pizza - Lacey
Brewery City Pizza - Lacey
4353 Martin Way E, Lacey
|12" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
|14" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
|$28.00
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.