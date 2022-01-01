Chili in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chili
More about DJ's Dugout
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|BOWL CHILI
|$3.99
More about Kitchen Table
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Veggie Green Chili with Pintos & Summer Sweet Corn
|Pork Chili
Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.
|Green Chicken Chili
saved some chiles from last summer - so good! (gf)