Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chili

DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOWL CHILI$3.99
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Green Chili with Pintos & Summer Sweet Corn
Pork Chili
Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.
Green Chicken Chili
saved some chiles from last summer - so good! (gf)
More about Kitchen Table
Plank Seafood Provisions image

SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Lime Fries [Side]$4.50
Fries with chili lime seasoning
More about Plank Seafood Provisions

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Sliders

Clam Chowder

Cookies

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Lobsters

Cheesecake

Map

More near Downtown to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston