Buffalo chicken salad in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Choose crispy or grilled chicken, served on Romaine lettuce with red onions and Bleu cheese crumbles.
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.29
All natural grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons on arcadian harvest lettuce
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
Paradise Bakery
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.29
Romaine, Gorgonzola, buffalo chicken and tortilla strips tossed with ranch dressing.