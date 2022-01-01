Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99
Choose crispy or grilled chicken, served on Romaine lettuce with red onions and Bleu cheese crumbles.
More about PizzaWest
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.29
All natural grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons on arcadian harvest lettuce
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.29
Romaine, Gorgonzola, buffalo chicken and tortilla strips tossed with ranch dressing.
More about Paradise Bakery
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

120 Regency Parkway, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.29
Romaine, Gorgonzola, buffalo chicken and tortilla strips tossed with ranch dressing.
More about Paradise Bakery

