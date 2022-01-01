Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in West Omaha

Go
West Omaha restaurants
Toast

West Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Diced grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, habanero jack cheese, ranch and diced celery.
Choose one side.
More about PizzaWest
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
More about DJ's Dugout

