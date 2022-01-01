Buffalo chicken wraps in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Diced grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, habanero jack cheese, ranch and diced celery.
Choose one side.
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.