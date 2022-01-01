Fajitas in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants that serve fajitas

Fajitas "Regular" image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

Fajitas "Regular"
Your choice of meat with red and green peppers, onions, topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
Fajita Chicken for 1 image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

Fajita Chicken for 1$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
