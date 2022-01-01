Fajitas in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Fajitas "Regular"
Your choice of meat with red and green peppers, onions, topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Fajita Chicken for 1
|$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please