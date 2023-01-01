Garlic chicken in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve garlic chicken
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Chicken with roasted garlic w/ mashed potatoes & house veggies (serves 4)
|$46.00
(Serves 4) Chicken with garlic by the pan
LaCasa Pizzaria
610 S. 168th St, Omaha
|LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$33.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
|MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$28.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
|SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$22.95
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce