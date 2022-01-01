Go
Omelette & Waffle Cafe

At Omelette & Waffle Café, we serve fresh & delicious breakfast & lunch dishes in a quaint & cozy setting. Every customer is like family & we truly value your feedback.
Please come in & join us!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHILI • WAFFLES

580 Forest Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (2823 reviews)

Bacon$4.00
Western Omelette$9.50
Belgium Waffle$4.00
Strawberry Chocolate Crepe$8.50
#6 Burrito$6.50
Hashbrowns$4.00
BYO Omelette (3 Items)$7.00
Veggie Omelette$9.50
2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast$5.50
#1 Egg Sandwich$4.00
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

580 Forest Ave

Plymouth MI

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
