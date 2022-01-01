Omelette & Waffle Cafe
At Omelette & Waffle Café, we serve fresh & delicious breakfast & lunch dishes in a quaint & cozy setting. Every customer is like family & we truly value your feedback.
Please come in & join us!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHILI • WAFFLES
580 Forest Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
580 Forest Ave
Plymouth MI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thai Ocha
Come in and enjoy!
The Ebenezer
Come in and enjoy!
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria is an independent, locally-owned restaurant featuring unique Mexican street food, finely crafted cocktails made with fresh fruit juices, Mexican and Michigan craft beers, wines and a full bar. All menu items are made-to-order using fresh ingredients and with locally sourced fruits and vegetables when seasonally possible.
The Burger Spot
Burger, Shakes, Fries & More!