Pies in Orchard Park

The Grange Outpost
4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park
|Churros
|$6.00
2 fried cinnamon churros with chocolate dipping sauce.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
|Pumpkin Pie
|$28.00
Classic pumpkin filling topped with toasted brown sugar meringue and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Serves 8-10.
Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and seeds.
|6" Apple Crumb Pie
|$15.00
Classic apple pie with a crumb streusel topping.
Serves 4.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.