Pies in Orchard Park

Orchard Park restaurants
Orchard Park restaurants that serve pies

The Grange Outpost

4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Churros$6.00
2 fried cinnamon churros with chocolate dipping sauce.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Pumpkin Pie$28.00
Classic pumpkin filling topped with toasted brown sugar meringue and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Serves 8-10.
Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and seeds.
6" Apple Crumb Pie$15.00
Classic apple pie with a crumb streusel topping.
Serves 4.
Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
More about The Grange Outpost
The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

4170 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$6.95
More about The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

