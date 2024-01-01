Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orting restaurants you'll love

Orting restaurants
  • Orting

Orting's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Orting restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA

Route 66 Pizza

201 Washington Ave N., Orting

Avg 4.7 (2349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Pepperoni.$15.49
Our signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella chese, double the pepperoni and an extra helping of whole milk mozzarella chese.
Plain Cheese.$10.49
Our original crust topped house made pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese
The Brutus.$15.49
Our signature pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, salami, real bacon and mozarella chese.
More about Route 66 Pizza
BigFoot Java image

 

BigFoot Java - Orting

9415 State Route 162 E, Orting

No reviews yet
More about BigFoot Java - Orting
Restaurant banner

 

Lil J'S JAVA - 107 CALISTOGA ST W

107 CALISTOGA ST W, Orting

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Lil J'S JAVA - 107 CALISTOGA ST W
