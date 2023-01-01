Omelettes in Owings Mills
Lenny's Deli
9107 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills
|Bacon Omelette
|$11.39
|Spanish Omelette
|$11.99
Salsa, Green Pepper, Onion. Bagel or Toast.
Eggspectation - Owings Mills
10209 Grand Central Ave,Ste 126, Owings Mills
|Meat Lovers Omelette
|$15.00
Filled with bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with our delicious
Lyonnaise-style potatoes
|Veggie Omelette
|$13.00
This omelette appeals to everyone, with sautéed mushrooms, peppers, spinach,
asparagus, and caramelized onions. Served with our Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
|Eggspectation Omelette
|$16.00
Where it all began! Three free-range, Omega-3 enriched eggs mixed with
mushrooms, onions, green and red peppers, bacon, sausage, Applewood
smoked ham, and cheddar cheese. Accompanied by our Lyonnaise-style
potatoes.