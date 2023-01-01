Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Owings Mills

Go
Owings Mills restaurants
Toast

Owings Mills restaurants that serve omelettes

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lenny's Deli

9107 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Omelette$11.39
Spanish Omelette$11.99
Salsa, Green Pepper, Onion. Bagel or Toast.
More about Lenny's Deli
Consumer pic

 

Eggspectation - Owings Mills

10209 Grand Central Ave,Ste 126, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Lovers Omelette$15.00
Filled with bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with our delicious
Lyonnaise-style potatoes
Veggie Omelette$13.00
This omelette appeals to everyone, with sautéed mushrooms, peppers, spinach,
asparagus, and caramelized onions. Served with our Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
Eggspectation Omelette$16.00
Where it all began! Three free-range, Omega-3 enriched eggs mixed with
mushrooms, onions, green and red peppers, bacon, sausage, Applewood
smoked ham, and cheddar cheese. Accompanied by our Lyonnaise-style
potatoes.
More about Eggspectation - Owings Mills

Browse other tasty dishes in Owings Mills

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

Pancakes

Grits

Tuna Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Home Fries

Pudding

Map

More near Owings Mills to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston