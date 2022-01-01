Spaghetti in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Sal's Italian Ristorante
11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|D-Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
|$16.99
Barilla Spaghetti topped with hearty meat sauce.
|D-Spaghetti with Italian Sausage or Meatballs
|$18.99
Barilla Spaghetti topped with meatballs (beef & pork) or Italian sausage.
|D-Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce or Marinara
|$14.99
Barilla Spaghetti topped with homemade tomato sauce or marinara sauce.