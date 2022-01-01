Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Palm Harbor

Go
Palm Harbor restaurants
Toast

Palm Harbor restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE

Fish Bowl Kitchen

2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
Takeout
16oz. Jar of Kimchi$6.99
Our Locally Made Kimchi That You Love is a Great Source of Natural Probiotics and is Available Now in a Sealed 16oz. Jar.
INGREDIENTS: Napa Cabbage, Korean Radish, Red Pepper, Anchovy Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Sugar, Fructose, Water, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein.
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
Item pic

 

Fish Bowl Kitchen

654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
16oz. Jar of Kimchi$6.99
Our Locally Made Kimchi That You Love is a Great Source of Natural Probiotics and is Available Now in a Sealed 16oz. Jar.
INGREDIENTS: Napa Cabbage, Korean Radish, Red Pepper, Anchovy Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Sugar, Fructose, Water, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein.
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Harbor

Wontons

Brisket

Fish And Chips

Pork Belly

Teriyaki Bowls

Chocolate Brownies

Soft Shell Crabs

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Palm Harbor to explore

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Port Richey

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston