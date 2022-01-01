Kimchi in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor
|16oz. Jar of Kimchi
|$6.99
Our Locally Made Kimchi That You Love is a Great Source of Natural Probiotics and is Available Now in a Sealed 16oz. Jar.
INGREDIENTS: Napa Cabbage, Korean Radish, Red Pepper, Anchovy Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Sugar, Fructose, Water, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein.
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
Fish Bowl Kitchen
654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor
|16oz. Jar of Kimchi
|$6.99
Our Locally Made Kimchi That You Love is a Great Source of Natural Probiotics and is Available Now in a Sealed 16oz. Jar.
INGREDIENTS: Napa Cabbage, Korean Radish, Red Pepper, Anchovy Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Sugar, Fructose, Water, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein.