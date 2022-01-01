Teriyaki chicken in Palm Harbor

Go
Palm Harbor restaurants
Toast

Palm Harbor restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Fish Bowl Kitchen image

ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE

Fish Bowl Kitchen

2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
Takeout
GENERAL TSO'S CRISPY CHICKEN FRIED RICE$13.99
House Fried Rice Topped with Our Chef's Tender Juicy Crispy Air-Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in General Tso's Sweet & Spicy Asian Glaze and Topped with A Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions with a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce
STEAMED POTSTICKERS (Customer Favorite)$5.99
Steamed Pork & Vegetable Pot Stickers with Our House Dipping Sauce
STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL$13.99
White Rice Topped w. Our Sweet Chili Sauce & Seaweed Salad, 2 Avocado Halves Stuffed w. Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon, Organic Diced Mango, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Garlic & Onion, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Poke Sauce.
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding image

 

FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding

654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL$10.99
More about FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding
Fish Bowl Kitchen image

 

Fish Bowl Kitchen

654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL$12.99
White Rice Topped w. The Finest in Quality of Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumbers, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Sesame Glaze, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo Sauce) and Sesame Seeds
CRAB RANGOON$6.99
6 Fresh Crispy Air-Fried Crab & Cheese Rangoon served with a Side of Sweet-Chili Dipping Sauce.
STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL$13.99
White Rice Topped w. Our Sweet Chili Sauce & Seaweed Salad, 2 Avocado Halves Stuffed w. Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon, Organic Diced Mango, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Garlic & Onion, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Poke Sauce.
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Harbor

Boba Tea

Chicken Teriyaki

Curry Chicken

Rice Bowls

Crab Rangoon

Teriyaki Bowls

General Tso Chicken

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Palm Harbor to explore

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Port Richey

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston