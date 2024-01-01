Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Park Ridge
/
Park Ridge
/
Shrimp Tacos
Park Ridge restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Harp and Fiddle
110 Main St, Park Ridge
No reviews yet
Tacos - Mango Chili Shrimp (Flour Tortillas)
$13.95
More about Harp and Fiddle
Sal Pique
130 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$20.50
Red cabbage, pico de gallo and chef's sauce
More about Sal Pique
