Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve stew

Little Flower image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Daily Soup: Chickpea Barley Stew$5.50
More about Little Flower
Item pic

 

Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)

55 s madison ave, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Angus Stewed Beef Over Rice$12.00
Angues beef with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled vegi, sesame and house chili.
Stewed Pork Belly over Rice$12.00
Stewed Pork Belly with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled vegi, sesame and house chili.
More about Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Carrot Cake

Tuna Sandwiches

Nachos

Reuben

Tostadas

Spaghetti

French Fries

Octopus

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (874 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston