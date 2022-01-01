Stew in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve stew
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|Daily Soup: Chickpea Barley Stew
|$5.50
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)
55 s madison ave, Pasadena
|Angus Stewed Beef Over Rice
|$12.00
Angues beef with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled vegi, sesame and house chili.
|Stewed Pork Belly over Rice
|$12.00
Stewed Pork Belly with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled vegi, sesame and house chili.