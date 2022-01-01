Turkey bacon in Pasadena
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pinocchio's Pizza
1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Turkey, Avocado & Bacon Sub
|$10.99
turkey, avocado, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and cheese
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee
Amara Chocolate & Coffee
55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena
|Turkey & Bacon
|$13.95
Applewood crispy bacon, honey-roasted Turkey breast, aged Gouda, tomatoes, house-made spicy aioli and Amara’s secret coleslaw on toasted Ciabatta
|Bacon, Turkey & Spicy Aioli Croissant
|$13.99
Applewood crispy bacon, honey-roasted Turkey breast, aged Cheddar, tomatoes, house-made spicy aioli and Amara’s secret coleslaw on Jumbo Croissant