Waffles in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve waffles
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
|Oreo Dream Waffle
|$8.99
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with double stuffed oreos, our housemade icing, chocolate syrup, oreo dust and whipped cream.
|Chicken Waffle Taco *Sweet*
|$7.99
Our Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle topped with a chicken tender, served as a taco, sprinkled with powdered sugar with a side of syrup.
|Strawberry Banana Nutella Waffle
|$9.99
Our delicious Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, bananas, strawberry puree, nutella and whipped cream.