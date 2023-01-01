Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve waffles

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
Oreo Dream Waffle$8.99
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with double stuffed oreos, our housemade icing, chocolate syrup, oreo dust and whipped cream.
Chicken Waffle Taco *Sweet*$7.99
Our Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle topped with a chicken tender, served as a taco, sprinkled with powdered sugar with a side of syrup.
Strawberry Banana Nutella Waffle$9.99
Our delicious Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, bananas, strawberry puree, nutella and whipped cream.
Pelican Grill and Breakfast Pasadena - 7315 Fairmont Parkway

7315 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle$11.95
One waffle served with chicken wings
