Chicken wraps in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Red Scooter Deli on 6th
Red Scooter Deli on 6th
711 6th Street, Paso Robles
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, Romano
cheese, Caesar dressing in a wheat tortilla. Side of dressing.
|Chicken Pesto Wrap
|$12.95
Roasted chicken, provolone, roasted
red peppers, spinach, pesto mayo, sundried tomato whipped feta
on Sundried tomato tortilla
More about Red Scooter Deli & Desserts
Red Scooter Deli & Desserts
1102 Pine Street, Paso Robles
|Chicken Pesto Wrap
|$12.95
Roasted chicken, provolone, roasted
red peppers, spinach, pesto mayo, sundried tomato whipped feta
on Sundried tomato tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, Romano
cheese, Caesar dressing in a wheat tortilla. Side of dressing.