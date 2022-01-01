Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry chicken in
Pawtucket
/
Pawtucket
/
Curry Chicken
Pawtucket restaurants that serve curry chicken
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law
2 George St, Pawtucket
Avg 4.2
(1367 reviews)
CHICKEN CURRY
$15.99
More about Murphy's Law
Rasoi (Pawtucket RI)
727 East Avenue, Pawtucket
Avg 4.5
(2410 reviews)
L- CHICKEN CURRY
$11.00
Onion/Tomato/Curry (GF)
D- CHICKEN CURRY
$18.00
Onion/Tomato/Curry (GF)
More about Rasoi (Pawtucket RI)
Browse other tasty dishes in Pawtucket
Nachos
Whoopie Pies
Shepherds Pies
Strawberry Cheesecake
Asian Salad
Chili
Curry
Mussels
More near Pawtucket to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(558 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston