Pensacola bars & lounges you'll love

Pensacola restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Pensacola

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar

13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (1257 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Sauce$0.50
Santa Rosa Roll$14.00
Jumbo Shrimp Platter$20.00
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

509 S Palafox St, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (2650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
Chicken St. Charles$15.50
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
The Elbow Room image

 

The Elbow Room

2213 W Cervantes Street, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Elbow Room
Union Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Public House

309 S. Reus St, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (1583 reviews)
Takeout
More about Union Public House
Restaurant banner

 

Wine Bar - Pensacola

4970 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wine Bar - Pensacola
Big Top Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Big Top Brewing Company

21 W Romana St, Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (331 reviews)
More about Big Top Brewing Company
Alice's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Alice's Restaurant

1504 w Intendencia St, Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)
More about Alice's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON

Wine World - Pensacola

4970 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola

Avg 5 (8 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Wine World - Pensacola

