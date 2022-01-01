Egg benedict in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
The Original Pancake House Peoria
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and fresh hollandaise sauce. Served with potato pancakes.
More about Childers Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Eggs Benedict
|$10.49
Poached eggs, English muffin, Cure 81 ham, hollandaise. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Eggs Benedict
|$10.49
Poached eggs, English muffin, Cure 81 ham, hollandaise. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.