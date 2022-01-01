Pflugerville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Pflugerville
Red Rooster's
109 East Pecan St, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Jumbo, nonbreaded wings fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce.
|12 Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo, nonbreaded wings fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce.
|Bacon Cheddar Burger Basket
|$13.00
Classic cheeseburger served with fresh green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun with melted cheese topped with crispy bacon with a side of our Kansas City Classic BBQ sauce and mustard! Served with Fries! We use Ruffino's Fresh ground patties for maximum flavor and quality!!
SANDWICHES
West Pecan Coffee + Beer
100 W Pecan St., Pflugerville
|Popular items
|Mocha
|$5.00
2 shots of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and your choice of milk. Served iced or hot. Regular comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 1.
|Vegan Banana Bread
|$3.25
Vegan Banana Bread topped with strawberry jam
|Cold Brew (Takeout)
|$4.50
House brewed cold brew coffee. Served in a regular (16oz) or large (24oz) size, black or with your choice of cream and sweetener.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
FD's Grill House
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|Spinach Dip Chicken Pasta
|$11.95
Penne pasta, creamy spinach dip, lemon-herb chicken and garlic toast.
|Cornmeal Catfish
|$11.95
Catfish fillets dusted with seasoned cornmeal.
|Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)
|$14.95
Filleted in-house, served with a baked potato and one side dish.
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|Mexican Egg Rolls
|$6.49
Delicious egg rolls with Mexican rice, ground beef, cheese and pickle jalapeños finely chopped. Deep fried to perfection with choice of ranch or jalapeño ranch.
|Street Tacos
|$11.99
3 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans and a side of cilantro.
|Grande Chimichanga
|$11.49
Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans.
The Growler Bar & Kitchen
1300 Fm 685 Suite 100, Pflugerville
|Popular items
|12" Carnivore Pizza
|$19.49
!NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
|Pepperoni Pizza Roll
|$12.49
!NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
|12" Custom Pizza
|$11.49
Make the pizza your way. Choose your toppings.