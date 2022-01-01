Pflugerville bars & lounges you'll love

Pflugerville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Pflugerville

Red Rooster's image

 

Red Rooster's

109 East Pecan St, Pflugerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$9.00
Jumbo, nonbreaded wings fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce.
12 Wings$15.00
Jumbo, nonbreaded wings fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce.
Bacon Cheddar Burger Basket$13.00
Classic cheeseburger served with fresh green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun with melted cheese topped with crispy bacon with a side of our Kansas City Classic BBQ sauce and mustard! Served with Fries! We use Ruffino's Fresh ground patties for maximum flavor and quality!!
More about Red Rooster's
West Pecan Coffee + Beer image

SANDWICHES

West Pecan Coffee + Beer

100 W Pecan St., Pflugerville

Avg 4.9 (685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha$5.00
2 shots of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and your choice of milk. Served iced or hot. Regular comes with 2 shots of espresso and large comes with 1.
Vegan Banana Bread$3.25
Vegan Banana Bread topped with strawberry jam
Cold Brew (Takeout)$4.50
House brewed cold brew coffee. Served in a regular (16oz) or large (24oz) size, black or with your choice of cream and sweetener.
More about West Pecan Coffee + Beer
FD's Grill House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

FD's Grill House

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Dip Chicken Pasta$11.95
Penne pasta, creamy spinach dip, lemon-herb chicken and garlic toast.
Cornmeal Catfish$11.95
Catfish fillets dusted with seasoned cornmeal.
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)$14.95
Filleted in-house, served with a baked potato and one side dish.
More about FD's Grill House
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville image

 

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville

15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville

Avg 4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Egg Rolls$6.49
Delicious egg rolls with Mexican rice, ground beef, cheese and pickle jalapeños finely chopped. Deep fried to perfection with choice of ranch or jalapeño ranch.
Street Tacos$11.99
3 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans and a side of cilantro.
Grande Chimichanga$11.49
Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans.
More about Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
The Growler Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Growler Bar & Kitchen

1300 Fm 685 Suite 100, Pflugerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Carnivore Pizza$19.49
!NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
Pepperoni Pizza Roll$12.49
!NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
12" Custom Pizza$11.49
Make the pizza your way. Choose your toppings.
More about The Growler Bar & Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Paradise On Ice - Pflugerville

1700 grand avenue parkway suite 150, Pflugerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Night to Remember ( LI + Hurricane)
Long Island & Hurricane
Endless Love (Straw + Watermelon)
Strawberry & Watermelon
Laid in the Shade (Straw + Mango)
Strawberry & Mango
More about Paradise On Ice - Pflugerville

