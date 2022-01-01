Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Black bean burgers in
Bloomfield
/
Pittsburgh
/
Bloomfield
/
Black Bean Burgers
Bloomfield restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Lot 17
4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Chipolte Black Bean Burger
$12.00
More about Lot 17
FRENCH FRIES
Azorean Cafe
4715 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(425 reviews)
Black Bean Burger +side
$12.95
More about Azorean Cafe
