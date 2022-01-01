Cake in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cake
More about Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crab Cakes
|$48.00
Asparagus, Fennel, Spicy Cauliflower, Lemon-Pepper Aioli
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Chocolate Cake / Chocolate Frosting
|$3.69
|Maryland Crab Cake Entree
|$23.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes served with buttermilk whipped potatoes, julienne vegetables, and cracked mustard cream.
More about The Speckled Egg
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|Baby Cakes
|$5.00
Small stack of buttermilk poppyseed pancakes with butter and a side of maple syrup
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Emily's Chocolate Cake (GF)
|$10.00
Flourless dark chocolate cake with mixed berry compote and fresh whipped cream