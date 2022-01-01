Cake in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$48.00
Asparagus, Fennel, Spicy Cauliflower, Lemon-Pepper Aioli
More about Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake / Chocolate Frosting$3.69
Maryland Crab Cake Entree$23.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes served with buttermilk whipped potatoes, julienne vegetables, and cracked mustard cream.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
The Speckled Egg image

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Cakes$5.00
Small stack of buttermilk poppyseed pancakes with butter and a side of maple syrup
More about The Speckled Egg
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Emily's Chocolate Cake (GF)$10.00
Flourless dark chocolate cake with mixed berry compote and fresh whipped cream
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Item pic

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate. Lovin Spoon Cake$6.99
LimoncelloMascarpone Cake$6.99
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

