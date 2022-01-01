Dumplings in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$12.00
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh
|Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
Homemade Pork and cabbage dumplings. 6pcs. Soy garlic and spicy Sambaal sauce on the side. Steamed or Pan Fried
|Frozen Dumplings
|$23.00
DIY, Home Made Frozen Dumplings. Pork, Cabbage and Green Onion. (25 dumplings per bag)
|Chicken Dumplings
|$9.00
Handmade chicken and scallion dumplings. Soy garlic and Sambaal sauce.